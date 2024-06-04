WESTMORELAND, N.H. – Dick “Lamb” Weston, born Jan. 7, 1947, passed away on June 14, 2023. Dick leaves behind his wife Patty; children Paul, Jason, and Derek (and their wives Rebecca, Ginarose, and Leslie); four grandchildren; and his brother David.

He graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1965, and was a lifelong member of The American Legion, The Elks Club, and The Polish American Club.

His smile and sense of humor will be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 14, from 12-3 p.m., at Stuart & Johns Sugar House, 31 New Hampshire Route 63 (off Route 12), Westmoreland, N.H. We hope you will join us in celebration of his life.

Casual attire, light snacks, no RSVP needed.