Zulma Rodriguez is FMRHS Student of the Month for February

LANGDON, N.H. – Senior Zulma Rodriguez was selected as the Fall Mountain Regional High School Student of the Month for February. Zulma is the daughter of Fermin Gomez and Carmen Rivaz of Walpole.

Zulma is an honor roll student and was nominated by the foreign language department. She was described as a student who “exemplifies several of the student values we hold at FM. For the last three-and-a-half years, she has come to school ready to learn and is always enthusiastic to learn English. She has had to work doubly hard in her classes; simultaneously learning language and content. She has a very kind and helping personality and is always willing to help and participate in her classes and in our school community. Her determination and attitude make her an excellent candidate for student of the month.”

After graduation, Zulma plans to enter the workforce to save money for college. She would like to go on to become a nurse. Congratulations, Zulma!