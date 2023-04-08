Zemma, professional snuggler

REGION – Zemma’s job title is professional snuggler, and she is very serious about her job! Zemma is a two-year-old sweetheart. She loves other dogs, and food, but people are her real passion. She enjoyed her recent visit with 15 elementary school kids, there were lots of pets and face licks. Zemma is heartworm positive, so she has to stay in Vermont, but Springfield Humane Society will cover the cost of her treatment. For more information call 802-885-3997, or fill out an application for her at www.spfldhumane.org.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org