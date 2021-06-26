Zach McLaughlin named 2021 Vermont Superintendent of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Vermont Superintendents Association has recognized Superintendent Zach McLaughlin of the Springfield School District as the 2021 Frederick H. Tuttle Superintendent of the Year. The announcement was made at the association’s annual meeting held Friday, June 4.

The recognition commemorates longtime Vermont superintendent and children’s advocate Frederick H. Tuttle and pays tribute to a superintendent who demonstrates exemplary leadership on behalf of students, the Vermont Superintendents Association, public education, and the entire community.

McLaughlin receives the award in his 11th year of service at Springfield School District in roles including assistant principal, director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment, assistant superintendent, and now superintendent. Prior to his administrative roles, he taught social studies to students across New England and English to students in China.

McLaughlin is actively involved in the state association, serving on the Vermont Superintendents Association Board of Trustees. “Zach is committed to equity and excellence in our community… His fair-minded approach to education is a model to everyone in the district, and he repeatedly pushes teachers and administrators to examine their biases, to think big, and to push for higher standards for our students,” Patricia Reixach, a veteran educator and instructional coach at the district, said in a letter of support for the nomination.

McLaughlin leads with a clear and innovative vision, seeking collaborative opportunities to improve services for students. Speaking about an innovative new pilot program led in part by McLaughlin, regional colleague, Superintendent Bill Anton, said this, “His work will lead to the first-ever creation of a Regional Collaborative in Southern Vermont modeled off the successful entities in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Students will benefit for generations from his vision and leadership.”

In announcing McLaughlin’s recognition, VSA President David Younce remarked, “This has been an extraordinary year with Vermont’s public educators contending with many formidable challenges while keeping children and their learning the foremost consideration. Zach’s leadership in his community, in his region, and statewide make him a worthy recipient of this recognition.”

Upon learning of his selection, McLaughlin accepted the award with humility, recognizing the tremendous effort and sacrifice of all superintendents, faculty, and staff this year amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. “This is the year where everybody should get the award, so I am unbelievably humbled to be here to represent you and what you have done and accomplished over this year.”