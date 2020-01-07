Youth Services’ drop-in dinner outreach for older youth

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Starting Jan. 8, Youth Services will host a weekly drop-in dinner for older youth, ages 16-24, in the greater Brattleboro community, at the new Snow Block Community Room, at 29 Flat St., from 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday.

At the drop-in dinner, area youth are welcome to come by for a free meal, meet with and socialize with other youth, and meet Youth Services staff. Occasional workshops, activities, and other projects may be offered in the future, based on feedback from attendees.

Young people facing challenges can access Youth Services staff to find out more about what Youth Services has to offer, including case management and assistance with everything from job searches, to housing applications, attaining food stamp and Medicaid applications, as well as providing referrals for other support as needed. Some drop-in dinners there will be speakers from local agencies to present on what their services have to offer area youth.

Youth Services’ weekly Wednesday drop-in dinner is being offered to provide free food for local youth – many of whom are facing food insecurity – and a safe space to connect with Youth Services staff as well as to build community.

For more information, call Youth Services at 802-257-0361 or visit www.youthservicesinc.org.