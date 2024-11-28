Youth participation on the rise at BRACC’s Teen Center in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – Having started in March as a focus group of only six GMUHS students, the Chester Teen Center program operating under the Black River Area Community Coalition (BRACC) has now grown to serve over 50 local students in grades 6 and up. Their program uses the Congregational Church’s community space on Main Street twice a week for activities with attendance from youth across Chester, Ludlow, Cavendish, Bellows Falls, Andover, and Springfield.

Over the last couple months, BRACC’s Teen Center program has seen substantial development and growing support from youth, families, schools, and local decision-makers. Some highlights include the hiring of additional supervising staff, the creation of a new website, an official registration process for participants, a partnership with Okemo Valley TV on a student-led media project, a logo design contest with local teens, a new opportunity to expand building space for program activities, and the launch of a fundraising campaign.

BRACC projects director Lauren Ingersoll brought Andrew Moore on board in September as an assisting program supervisor and creative arts director at the teen center. While Ingersoll oversees the program operations, Moore brings to the team his background in behavioral intervention, his experience working with youth at the Chester-Andover Elementary School (CAES), and his connections with local families. Ingersoll and Moore work on site together at the program to cultivate a safe, inclusive environment where teens can connect with each other after school, have fun and be creative, develop leadership skills, feel independent, and have access to support and mentorship. In recent weeks, BRACC has seen an average attendance of 30 youth participants each day at the program space.

BRACC is now preparing to move forward with a shovel-ready renovation project to expand their teen center into a more permanent space. This new building space, next to the Congregational Church on Main Street in Chester, will allow BRACC to build more program structure, serve the growing number of youth participants, and offer more sustainable resources and teen center drop-in hours.

Thanks to many community members and businesses who have already contributed to fundraising efforts, BRACC has raised over $3,000 for the project, in addition to having in-kind service donations committed from local contractors and volunteers. Funding and capacity for this project has seen support from several local businesses and organizations, including the Springfield Rotary Club, 103 Auto Repair, the Chester Snowmobile Club, Cenate & Sons Inc., LaValley’s Building Supply, Bibens Ace Hardware, Bickford Painting, the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, the Chester Telegraph, and T&T Electric of Chester.

A community member has recently offered a matching challenge to help BRACC continue to raise funds for the teen center project and reach their goal of $10,000 by this winter. Between now and Jan. 1, every dollar raised up to $1,000 will get a double match per donation (e.g., if you contribute $20, the teen center will receive $60).

Donations for the teen center project can be made online through their campaign website page, www.braccvt.org/donate, or mailed in by check to BRACC at 91 VT Rt. 11, Londonderry, VT 05148.

“Thanks to our community partnerships and volunteers, the teen center that started as an idea just earlier this year has already grown into something real. Our young attendees say they want this space to be open every day of the week. We’re all excited to see this program evolve over the coming months.” Ingersoll expresses gratitude on behalf of everyone involved at the program for the continued support from community members. BRACC also plans to hold an open house event in the coming weeks, inviting friends and partners of the teen center to celebrate the renovation project kickoff.

Registration for the teen center program is free and exclusive to youth in grades 6-12. Registered teens are invited to come by the space any time during regular drop-in hours on Wednesdays and Fridays, from 3-5:30 p.m., at the Congregational Church in Chester, on the corner of Church Street and Main Street. More information about the program, how to register, and a list of upcoming events can be found on their website page at www.braccvt.org/teen-center.