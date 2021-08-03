Yale Divinity School Vermont summer intern sponsored by ECCO

REGION – Beginning in July and through the end of August, ECCO – Experiment in Covenantal Community Outreach – a collaboration of several area United Church of Christ churches, is sponsoring Jack Mahoney, a recent graduate of Yale Divinity School in an internship.

Jack has a career goal of becoming a Navy Chaplain. As part of a two-year experience in the field of parish ministry, Jack is leading worship services at the United Church of Acworth, N.H., the United Church of Ludlow, the Grafton Community Church, and the First Congregational Church UCC in Springfield. He is leading a book discussion on spiritual formation using Henri Nouwen’s book, “Spiritual Direction,” participating in a men’s group, providing pastoral care, and joining in a weekly Bible study group that has been active for over a year. He is also participating in the area clergy group through the Windham Union Association and the Vermont Conference UCC.

ECCO has been working with area churches on ways to share resources and skills. Each church is unique with its own history and culture. The goal of ECCO is to preserve what makes each church beloved by its members but also find ways to “Be The Church” in such changing times. Sharing an intern has brought new ideas and new ways of being a community of Christ. We are all enriched.

Jack is passionate about his faith and call to ministry. If you would like to join him and your neighbors in worship, his Sunday schedule is:

United Church of Ludlow, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m.,

Grafton Community Church, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m.,

First Congregational Church in Springfield, Aug. 22 at 9:30 a.m.

Wherever you are on your journey, you are welcome here.