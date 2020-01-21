WWAC to present talk on “Degrowth” as sequel to McKibben talk

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – On Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m., at Centre Congregational Church, Windham World Affairs Council has scheduled a program that will offer a fitting sequel to Bill McKibben’s Jan. 15 talk. McKibben spoke to an overflowing crowd about his efforts surrounding the current state of climate change and received a standing ovation and overwhelming support from the Brattleboro area community. His talk included many suggestions of actions to be taken to confront the climate crisis including divestment and “following the money.”

The WWAC speaker, Dr. Julie Snorek, a research associate in the Environmental Studies Department of Dartmouth College, will present another option for dealing with our climate crisis. She will describe a new kind of economics for this age of climate change in a talk entitled “Degrowth: How our blessings have become a curse.”

Julie will explain the economics of degrowth while examining the flawed logic of continuous, constant growth as a solution to the problems of our era, which has become known as the Anthropocene. She will talk about new patterns of development, a future of regeneration, sustainability, justice, and degrowth, and give us examples from other countries where people are taking actions to de-grow and build a new ecology of care.

Dr. Julie Snorek has spent over 15 years studying climate change, environmentally induced migration, and patterns of development, working mostly in Sub-Saharan Africa. As a social ecologist, she has been developing an intricate understanding of social, ecological, and political transitions in the Sahel and Sahara where she has lived and worked with rural, nomadic, and semi-nomadic societies.

Julie received her Ph.D. from the Autonomous University of Barcelona in 2016 and her Master of Science from SIT Graduate Institute in 2010. The talk will take place in the Centre Congregational Church Parlor at 193 Main Street in Brattleboro. It will be free and open to the public. There will be coffee, tea, and conversation starting a 7 p.m., and the talk will begin at 7:30 p.m. For more information about this and other WWAC events, please visit www.windhamworldaffairscouncilorg.