LUDLOW, Vt. – Are you a writer wanting to share and receive constructive suggestions on your writing? Connect with your peers at this new writers group at Fletcher Memorial Library. Join host Catherine Martin at the library on Monday, Jan. 13, from 5-6:30 p.m. Martin is a passionate writer who has walked her path in Vermont, NYC, New Jersey, northern Florida, and Nashville, Tenn. Her artistic passions are fed by yoga, dressage, and timber framing. Martin is excited by the challenge of fiction writing and poetry.

A writing group can offer a supportive environment of likeminded people who share the passion of writing. Each participant should bring three pages single-spaced, or six pages double-spaced, to share with the group. Come and meet other local people interested in creative writing. We will share experiences, inspire, and encourage each other.

Fletcher Memorial Library is located at 88 Main Street, Ludlow, Vt. This program is free and open to the public. If you have additional questions, please give us a call at 802-228-8921, or visit our website at www.fmlnews.org.