WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Rod and Gun Club (WRGC) is happy to announce their Annual Game Supper will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5th at 5 p.m. Come join us for venison, moose, bear, ham, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dessert, and a beverage. Tickets will be available at the door. Take-out orders are also available. Call 802-824-6824 between 12–5 p.m. on Nov. 5 to place your order for pick-up after 5 p.m. The Weston Rod and Gun Club is located at 982 VT Route 100, just north of Weston. Annual RGC memberships go to help support our programs. Monthly meetings are usually held the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Lastly, Monday Nite Bingo continues. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and play starts promptly at 7 p.m. Bring a friend and come meet your neighbors.