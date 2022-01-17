Winter update from the Fletcher Memorial Youth Library

LUDLOW, Vt. – Are you starting to get frazzled knowing there are still two-and-a-half more months of winter ahead? Are you looking for fun and easy activities to keep your family from imploding due to quarantines, subzero temps, and after the holiday “blahs?” The Fletcher Memorial Youth Library has a few great suggestions to keep your kids happy and your sanity intact. Each Monday from Jan. 10 – Feb. 14, the library is offering free Winter Olympic themed Grab-and-Go activity kits. Each kit may contain information on Winter Olympics events and athletes, along with coloring pages, puzzles, recipes, and more. Each kit will also contain directions and supplies for a simple craft or STEM project. These kits are best suited for ages four and up and are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

If you are too busy to stop by the library to pick out books, or just prefer not to come indoors, we are now offering “Books Bags”. These bags contain six books on a specific theme and may be borrowed for three weeks. Visit www.fmlnews.org/youth.html to request a bag, which may be picked up either curbside or at the Youth Library desk.

Did you hear that the library now has snowshoes to borrow in a variety of child to adult sizes? Snowshoe sets may be borrowed for four days and are the perfect way to get outdoors and explore Okemo Valley’s natural beauty.

Lastly, the library offers many passes to area attractions that are open year round. Billings Farm, VINS, and the Wonderfeet Museum are just a few, each one offering a wide assortment of family friendly activities during the winter months.

Please contact the library at 802-228-3517 or FMLkidsVT@gmail.com with any questions or requests.