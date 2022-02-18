Winter sports schedule, Feb. 23 – Feb. 26

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

WED, FEB. 23 –

Boys basketball –

Bellows Falls at White River Valley, 7 p.m.

THUR, FEB. 24 –

Boys basketball –

Bellows Falls at Rivendell Academy, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Otter Valley, 7 p.m.

SAT, FEB. 26 –

Boys basketball –

Leland & Gray at Mill River, 12 p.m.

Green Mountain at Mill River, 7 p.m.