Winter sports schedule, Feb. 15 – Feb. 21

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change.

TUE, FEB. 15 –

Girls basketball –

Rivendell Academy at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Woodstock, 7 p.m.

West Rutland at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

White River Valley at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.

THUR, FEB. 17 –

Boys basketball –

Bellows Falls at Windsor, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Twin Valley at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.

White River Valley at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.

FRI, FEB. 18 –

Girls basketball –

Bellows Falls at Rivendell Academy, 7 p.m.

White River Valley at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.

SAT, FEB. 19 –

Boys basketball –

Leland & Gray at Bellows Falls, 2:30 p.m.

Girls basketball –

Leland & Gray at Poultney, 11 a.m.

MON, FEB. 21 –

Boys basketball –

Fair Haven at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Mill River at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.

Twin Valley at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.