Winners of the Tri-Mountain Lions Club Duck Race

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Tri-Mountain Lions Club recently announced the winners of their 2021 Duck Race held July 3. The lucky winners were Jon Foster of Mount Holly, in first place winning $175; Elizabeth Grant of Winhall in second place winning $125; and Bart Colburn of Londonderry in third place for the $50 prize.

This Duck Race is our Lions Club’s major fundraiser for the coming year. Thank you to all purchased tickets; we truly appreciate the support.

After a year off due to Covid-19, the Tri-Mountain Lions will be back doing vision screenings this fall in the local schools. Stop in at our booth at the Bondville Fair in August to pick up some free earplugs for the track events.