Wine tasting at Echo Lake Inn to benefit Black River Independent School

LUDLOW, Vt. – Black River Independent School is off to a busy start with school in full session since Sept. 8. The 16 students making up the inaugural class have settled into a vibrant, caring learning environment with Covid precautions in place.

Committee members of BRISC continue to drive fundraising efforts to further support the endeavors of the school. The next major event is a wine tasting at the Echo Lake Inn in Tyson, Vt., featuring wine from Casarena Winery in Argentina. The wine tasting will take place Oct. 11, from 4-7 p.m. Sip some fine wine, enjoy some hors d’oeuvres, and listen to the live music of Jason Cann and Jeff Davis. A silent auction will be held, featuring a weeklong stay in a private villa in St. Barts. The event will take place in a heated tent with social distancing guidelines in place. Tickets are limited so reservations are recommended.

To reserve your tickets to the Independent School Autumn Wine Tasting event, please visit www.blackriveris.org/event.

If you would like to learn more about the school or get involved with BRISC, please contact Sean Williams, BRISC chair, at sean@blackriveris.org, or Kendra Rickerby, Head of School, at kendra@blackriveris.org. General inquiries can be made to TheSchool@blackriveris.org. Please visit our website, www.blackriveris.org. Donations can be made on the website or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.