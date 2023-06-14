Windsor County Sheriff officers attend interview training

WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. – The Office of the Windsor County Sheriff is proud to announce that Sgt. Herb, Deputies Howe, Buchanan, McCabe, and Black, along with Officer Hill of the Canaan, N.H. PD, Paul of the Ludlow PD, and Abare of the Royalton PD, recently attended a specialized training entitled “Interview Techniques, Excellence In The Pursuit Of The Truth,” taught by Captain Matt Episcopo, Ret.

The intensive two-day training focused on the latest techniques for interviewing victims, witnesses, and suspects. The participating deputies and officers learned how to develop rapport and trust with those they are interviewing, and how to craft effective interviews that can lead to the truth.

The training also covered the legal aspects of interviewing, such as Miranda rights. They also learned how to recognize and respond to deception, as well as how to document and report interviews.

The Office of the Windsor County Sheriff is committed to providing its officers with the most up-to-date training and resources to ensure they are well-equipped to handle any situation. Sgt. Herb, Deputies. Howe, Buchanan, McCabe, and Black’s attendance at this training is just one example of how the department is dedicated to providing the best possible service to its community.