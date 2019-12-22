Windsor County Mentors celebrates National Mentoring Month

WINDSOR, Vt. – Windsor County Mentors joins in the state and national celebration of youth mentoring during January’s National Mentoring Month.

Windsor County Mentors creates and supports mentoring partnerships between caring adults and Windsor County youth to help children thrive. Mentoring partners share activities, create friendships, and build community connections, guiding children as they develop their sense of self, their interests, and their resilience in the face of the challenges youth face today.

The impacts of mentoring are powerful. Young people who have had mentors achieve higher academic and career goals, are less likely to engage in risky behaviors, develop a stronger sense of community and self-esteem, and are more likely to volunteer to help others than their peers who have not had mentors. These mentoring impacts are the results of having adults in their lives who care, who listen and guide, who share experiences with them, and who give them a sense of belonging.

As part of our National Mentoring Month initiative, Windsor County Mentors has partnered with public libraries throughout Windsor County to provide written information about mentoring and opportunities to learn more about our programs. Library patrons may find this information at their local library branches. Special mentoring information events will be scheduled regionally.

Windsor County Mentors will join in MENTOR Vermont’s celebration at the State House Jan. 22, 2020, where they will be part of the gathering of parents, mentors, mentees, legislators, and program representatives from across the state of Vermont. Gov. Phil Scott will be a special guest at this celebration. More details about the event and the statewide activities that mark National Mentoring Month will be available in January at www.mentorvt.org.