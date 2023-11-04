Windsor County Mentors and CTES seek mentors

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Windsor County Mentors (WCM), the youth mentoring organization that has served all of Windsor County, Vt., has an immediate need for mentors in the Cavendish area.

Cavendish Town Elementary School (CTES) recently identified seven children who could benefit from having a local mentor. Now, we need to find responsible local adults to serve as volunteer mentors.

Windsor County Mentors has 50 years of experience matching caring adults with youth in need to help them thrive. Mentoring offers vulnerable youth opportunities to share experiences with reliable adults to widen their vision of themselves, helping them to be confident, contributing members of their community.

Windsor County Mentors creates and nurtures school-based mentoring partnerships, free of charge, to local children between 5 and 18, who could benefit from a long-term, trusting relationship with an adult in their community.

In the school mentoring program, WCM trains and certifies adult volunteers to be mentors, who are then matched with children at a local school. Once matched, the pair meets weekly at the school, during the school day, for an hour.

During their time together, mentor and mentee can partake in whatever activity they choose – having lunch together, completing schoolwork, playing a game, or just talking. What they do is less important than the fact that they are together, sharing their lives.

For further information, contact Windsor County Mentors at 802-674-5101, or email executive director Matthew Garcia at matthew@wcmentors.org.