Windsor County Covid-19 virtual recovery forum

REGION – On Oct. 8, residents of Windsor County are invited to a virtual Covid-19 recovery forum, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., to share challenges, ideas, and strategies for community response, economic recovery, and long-term resilience and renewal.

The forum is one of a series hosted by the Local Support and Community Action Team of the governor’s Economic Recovery Task Force. Forums will be held in each county across the state over the next several months. The Action Team was convened in mid-April as part of the Economic Mitigation and Recovery Task Force and charged by Gov. Scott with identifying and replicating regional and community recovery initiatives and uncovering gaps in recovery efforts to ensure equitable distribution of resources, especially in rural areas and underserved populations.

The virtual forums will bring together residents from across the region to discuss challenges and ideas for community response and equitable economic recovery, connect to others working to respond and recover, and meet with a “Visiting Team” of state, federal, business, and nonprofit leaders who will share recovery strategies from across the state and ideas for resources and support.

Participants are all invited to join a brief opening session and then breakout into their choice of one of four discussion topics chosen by a steering committee of leaders from the region.

The Recovery Visit Forums are being coordinated and facilitated by the Vermont Council on Rural Development, in partnership with local and regional leaders including the Two Rivers Ottauqechee Regional Commission and the Southern Windsor County Regional Planning Commision. VCRD is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to the advancement of Vermont communities. In the past 20 years, they have worked with over 75 communities throughout Vermont to bring residents together through their facilitated and structured process to share ideas and move toward common solutions.

All are welcome and encouraged to join the forum discussions. To learn more about the forums and to register visit www.vtrural.org/recovery/windsor or contact info@vtrural.org or 802-223-6091 with questions or for registration assistance.