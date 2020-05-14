Windham Northeast Supervisory Union letter to Teachers Association

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The following is a letter from the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Negotiating Committee to members of the Windham Northeast Teachers Association regarding negotiations.

“While the Boards’ Negotiating Committee knows that the union is anxious to get moving on these negotiations, please be assured that the boards also are anxious to move them along. But at our meeting on Wednesday, [May 6] we had to conclude that we need a bit more time. Because of current circumstances, quite beyond our control, the boards and the school administrators have had to deal with too many other, and more immediate, problems. This has prevented the boards from being able to fully develop their proposals for these negotiations.

“If you want to set up another negotiating session now, we are prepared to do that. But the board’s committee will not feel comfortable with setting any meeting for a time before early June. At that meeting, the board’s committee expects to be able to present its proposals to you.

“In the meantime, please note two things. First, Steve Fine will be lead negotiator for the boards. And second, the boards’ negotiating committee expects all future negotiating sessions will be conducted in open and public sessions.

If you have any questions or wish to raise any issues, please contact us through the Superintendent’s Office.”

Written by Jack Bryar, Chair, WNESU Boards Negotiating Committee