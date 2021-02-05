Windham County Genealogy Interest Group meeting Feb. 6

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The next meeting of the Windham County Genealogical Interest Group will be held via Zoom Saturday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The meeting is free and open to the public but will be limited to the first 30 people to register at http://bit.ly/Windhamgen6. The topic of the meeting will be organizing genealogical research using checklists and logs. These tools are helpful in creating a family genealogy especially when building biographical sketches of ancestors.

Jerry Carbone, Whetstone Brook Genealogy, will present some different research logs he has used in his research. Wayne Blanchard, genealogist and genealogy volunteer at Rockingham Public Library, will illustrate the purpose of the research log using his work about his 17th-century ancestor who arrived in Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1639.

The log helps to pull together a wide variety of information collected from multiple sources. It’s important to document the sources of birth, marriage, and death vital records, both for one’s own benefit and for others who may build on what’s been done. But additional information that you discover through local histories, family journals, probate records, and land records can help give a fuller picture of the ancestor’s life. Organizing this information through the use of checklists and logs will be helpful in writing a family history. Part of the session will be devoted to sharing genealogical research questions and planning topics for the next meeting.

Windham County Genealogy Interest Group meetings are sponsored by Rockingham Public Library and Brooks Memorial Library. Future meetings of the group will meet bi-monthly alternating between Brooks and Rockingham Libraries, when we are able to meet physically, dates and times to be announced. For more information, please contact windhamcountygig@gmail.com.