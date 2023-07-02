Windham chicken barbecue

WINDHAM, Vt. – Summer happiness is Windham’s Annual Chicken Barbecue and Raffle, hosted by the Windham Community Organization (WCO). The WCO would like to welcome you back to the annual Chicken Barbecue, held outdoors at the historic Windham Meeting House, 26 Harrington Road, Windham, on the corner of Windham Hill Road. It will be held on Saturday, July 15, promptly at 5 p.m. Mark your calendar today.

Summed up as “the perfect old-fashioned community barbecue with really good food, great friends, and nice country music,” the Windham barbecue will be serving up Walter Woodruff’s own “Special Recipe” barbecue chicken cooked “to perfection” over a wood fire. Baked beans, potato salad, green salad, homemade sweet breads, corn bread, and homemade strawberry shortcake topped with whipped cream are all included for the price of entry. Be sure to get there early and try your luck on the raffle of crafts created by talented Windham artisans, and enjoy music by our own Windham musicians. Look for the big tent outside the Windham Meeting House. All proceeds benefit Windham area residents through WCO.