Wilmer Paul Loura, 1930-2022

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Wilmer Paul Loura, 91, passed away on Sept. 11, 2022, at the Pines of Rutland in Rutland, Vt. He was born on Oct. 7, 1930 to Paul and Alice (Manning) Loura in East Randolph, Vt. He was raised in Bethel Gilead, Vt. He lived in the Bethel area until 1948 when he moved to Springfield, Vt. at the age of 18 to work at the Springfield Foundry.

After marrying Vera Snow Stoddard, he worked at the Meeting Waters Farm where he raised her three children, Terrance, Cherlyn, and Edgar. In 1971, he moved to Chester, Vt., and later divorced.

On March 6, 1971, he married Elizabeth Brown from South Randolph, Vt. They were married 51 years.

He worked as a supervisor at Perini Construction for 26 years; working on the Vermont Interstate system, the Springfield Dam, and the Springfield Plaza. He also worked on projects in Tennessee, Virginia, and New Hampshire.

After retiring from Perini, he worked for Stratton Mountain Corp., doing road maintenance.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing the Connecticut River, gardening, snowmobiling, and he loved dogs and loved children.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, sons Terrance and Edgar, one sister Elva Young, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, daughter Cherlyn “Bunny,” four brothers Eli, Truman, Wilfred, and Homer, and one sister Mary.

A celebration of life will be held at the Bartonsville Grange on Oct. 9, 2022, from 2–4 p.m.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.