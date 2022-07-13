William Riefenstahl, 1931-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – William P. (Bill) Riefenstahl passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 2, 2022. Bill was born on Sept. 6, 1931 in Freeport, Long Island to Bennett and Gladys (Van Rees) Riefenstahl. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1949 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1953–1955 aboard the USS Salem CA-139. Bill married Sally Parker of Freeport on Feb. 23, 1957. He attended Adelphi University’s evening college graduating in 1964. After working in several manufacturing positions on Long Island, Bill and Sally moved their family to Springfield, Vt., where Bill was the QA Manager for Vermont Research Corp from 1966–1988. He was Operations Manager for the Fair-Rite Products Springfield division from 1988 until his retirement in 1995.

Bill loved machines. He was a senior member of the American Society of Quality Control, and Past Chairman of the Northern New England Section, a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, and the Surface Mount Technology Association. He was a past Director of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, a past Corporator of Springfield Hospital, and a member of the First Congregational Church. Bill enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Predeceased by his parents and brother, George Riefenstahl, Bill is survived by his wife Sally, daughter Diane R. Walker, her husband Mark, and daughter Kelsey, as well as their son Glenn Riefenstahl, his wife Amy, and daughters Katelynn and Caroline.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 16, at 10 a.m. at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.

Interment will take place at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, Vt. at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.