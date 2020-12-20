William Raveis Real Estate hosts successful 2020 Coat Drive

LUDLOW, Vt. – William Raveis Real Estate Vermont Properties in Ludlow hosted their annual 2020 Coat Drive this year in effort to keep our communities warm. The month-long coat drive has been an ongoing event for the team at Vermont Properties, and they were excited to bring a bit of cheer to the end of 2020. The team of realtors collected a great deal of outerwear donations, ranging from coats to snow pants, and happily provided the donations to Black River Good Neighbors Services and local schools like Mount Holly Elementary. Vermont Properties looks forward to next year’s event and hopes to keep the community warm for years to come.