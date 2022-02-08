William R. Moore, 1940-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – William R. Moore, 81, of Springfield, Vt. passed away on Feb. 1, 2022

He was born Mar. 15, 1940 in Springfield, Vt. to the late William H. and Marjorie (Hesselton) Moore.

He attended schools in N. Springfield and Springfield, Vt. and graduated from Springfield High School in 1958.

Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force and became an aircraft fuel specialist. After his service he returned to Springfield, Vt. and was employed by Johnson & Dix, J&L, Idlenot Dairy, Gurney Bro. Construction, Mackenzie Construction, and Youngs Propane.

After retirement, Bill went on to drive buses for First Student, volunteer driving for the blind, disabled, and aging, and shuttle bus driving for Okemo Mt.

He married Nancy Gurney Munroe on June 20, 1981.

He is survived by his wife Nancy and children: Diane (James) Daniels of Springfield, Vt., Pamela (Jason) Murray of Middlebury, Vt., Julie Bartlett of Springfield, Vt., Jeffrey (Amy) Moore of Wasilla, Ark., Susan Lamphere of Woodsville, N.H., Wayne (Elly) Munroe of Charlestown, N.H., Lorie (Jim) Moore of Winchendon, Mass., and Janet Snow of Old Orchard Beach Maine. Grandchildren; Elijah Daniels, Amy Poole, Brittany Huntley, Felicia Persing, Ashley Clark, Kody Murray, Colton Murray, Gabrielle Shanks, Drew Hatt, Solieta Chey, Joshua Moore, Wyatt Moore, Christopher Lamphere, Catherine McLure, Amanda Emmerton, Kati Munroe, Michael Munroe, Melissa Moore, Julia Gagnon, Jennifer Vaughan, Jaimi Russell, Nikole Snow, and 30 great-grandchildren.

Bill was a bird enthusiast and all around animal guy. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening flowers, and just chatting. He had a big heart and will be greatly missed.

Services will be planned in the spring.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to the Springfield Humane Society 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt. 05156.

Isaiah 40:31

“But those who hope in the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall soar on wings like eagles; they shall run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint.”