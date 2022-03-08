William J. Neathawk, 1945 – 2022

NEWFANE, Vt. – William J. Neathawk, 77, of Newfane Hill Road, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, unexpectedly at his home. He was born Jan. 5, 1945, in Brattleboro, Vt., the son of Charles and Juanita (Karlson) Neathawk. He grew up in Athens was a 1963 graduate of Bellows Falls High School.

Billy, or Willy, known by both names to many, worked many years for Arol Ward Jr. Excavating in Grafton and even more years for Whitcomb Construction in Brattleboro and Walpole. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and country music. And beer. He was an avid gardener and lived all winter on the fruits of his summer labor.

He is survived by his three children, Kevin W. of Grafton, Kimberly J. of Chester, and Shane J. of Rockingham, and his three grandchildren, Claire N. Shillington of South Hadley, Mass., Brandon W. of Charlestown, N.H., and Jared M. of Bellows Falls, Vt.. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley Lockerby Neathawk, and all three of his brothers, Charles, Edward, and Roger.

Per his wishes, there will be no memorial service. Donations in his memory may be gifted to Grace Cottage Hospital.