Will you answer the call?

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Volunteer Fire Department is seeking new members from the entire local region. Be part of the community, be part of the tradition. No experience is necessary, free training is provided. Many positions are available.

Meetings at the firehouse, 734 Vermont Route 100 in Weston, are the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Trainings are held on the other Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Be the neighbor who helps save a neighbor. For more information, call 802-824-3539 or stop by on a Thursday.