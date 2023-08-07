Wildlife Tales at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Take an exciting journey around the world with the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum, and live animals, with tales of animals and magic in “Wildlife Tales” on Friday, Aug. 11, at 5 p.m., at the Rockingham Free Public Library. This program is presented by the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum.

Each story will feature a live animal, including raptors, reptiles, and more, to bring a natural history element to the myths and legends.

This free, all-ages program is part of “All Together Now,” the 2023 summer reading program. For more information, call 802-463-4270, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, or go online to www.rockinghamlibrary.org.