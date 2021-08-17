Wilder Memorial Library receives Public Library Patron and Safety Grant

WESTON, Vt. – Wilder Memorial Library has been awarded an Expanding Vermont Public Library Patron Access and Safety Grant provided by the University of Vermont Office of Engagement and the UVM Extension Office. The grant has enabled the library to purchase air purification equipment, ensuring a more healthful air quality and peace of mind during the pandemic, and reducing mold, bacteria, and other pollutants in the air for the long run.

“We are honored to have been chosen for this grant,” said Jessica Clapp, library director with Wilder Memorial Library. “With the grant funds we have purchased two air purifiers for our library, enabling us to provide a safer experience for patrons and staff. I am grateful for the generous support of the University of Vermont Office of Engagement and the UVM Extension Office.”

Wilder Memorial Library is one of 22 libraries in the state to receive the grant, which was designed to help libraries in Vermont to safely welcome patrons back during the Covid-19 pandemic. The funding buys desperately needed air purification equipment that will allow libraries to function more safely.

“The new air purifiers will ensure a higher level of safety in the library,” says Clapp. “We chose equipment that is a stellar performer for its ability to move extremely high volumes of air in large rooms.”

The library is open Tuesdays from 12-4 p.m., Thursdays from 12-6 p.m., and Fridays from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., and curbside service is available.

Currently, the library offers a variety of services, including downloadable books and audio books; streaming movies, music, books, and TV shows; and an e-newsletter with updates on programs, community news, new books, and more. Public wireless internet service is available in front of the building 24/7. Wilder Memorial Library is located at 24 Lawrence Hill Rd., Weston, Vt. For more information, please visit www.wildermemoriallibrary.org.