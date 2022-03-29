Wilder Memorial Library holds discussions of library’s future

WESTON, Vt. – Wilder Memorial Library has announced three upcoming community discussions in April about the future of the library. The Library’s Board of Trustees hopes to learn more about what people want in a library for themselves and for their families. The discussions are open to anyone in Weston and anyone who has an interest in the future of the library. They will be held on April 8 at 4 p.m. at the Weston Playhouse, April 11 at 7 p.m. over Zoom, and April 12 at 7 p.m. at the Weston Playhouse. Masks are required.

Jessica Clapp, Library Director at Wilder Memorial Library, said, “We are so excited about the library’s future. I hope we have a great turnout at our community discussions, as it’s important to hear from as many community members as possible during such an exciting time.”

These discussions follow a successful community survey completed last summer and the recent gift of the neighboring property on Lawrence Hill Road for the use of the library as an outdoor space and possible building expansion.

To sign up to attend a community discussion, please email a librarian at FrontPorchWilder@gmail.com. For more information visit www.wildermemoriallibrary.org.