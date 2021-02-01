Wilder Memorial Library adds content streaming service Hoopla Digital

WESTON, Vt. – Wilder Memorial Library announces today that popular on-demand film streaming service Hoopla Digital is now available to patrons. Library cardholders can access over 850,000 titles, including audiobooks, eBooks, comics, music, movies, and TV. Content can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device, or platform by downloading the Hoopla Digital app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast, or Roku. Each patron can borrow and download up to four items per month.

“We strive to be a valuable resource for our community,” says Jessica Clapp, library director with Wilder Memorial Library. “With a wide variety of books, movies, TV shows, and music, Hoopla offers something for everyone. Hoopla is easy to use, fast, and, best of all, there are no wait times or holds on even the most popular titles. I hope our patrons love finding old favorites and discovering new gems on Hoopla.”

Hoopla allows instant access to all content without waiting lists or holds. Another advantage is that the Hoopla app allows patrons to download these albums, movies, or books to a smartphone or tablet computer so that users can watch, listen, or read them later without Internet access.

“This service has become a reality thanks to the generous donors who have helped the library go above and beyond to meet the needs of the community,” says Clapp. “I am deeply grateful for the support we receive.”

Hoopla digital has pioneered a unique model that allows patrons to borrow content immediately, removing artificial availability constraints and maximizing the power of digital content and internet distribution. Technologically, Hoopla Digital focuses on the latest browser, phone, tablet, and TV products to deliver the best possible experience to each user – the public library patron.

The Hoopla Digital collection includes fan favorite movies, newly released albums, New York Times bestselling titles, and exclusive STEAM educational content to enhance each users’ experience.

For more information, please visit www.wildermemoriallibrary.org.