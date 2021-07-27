Wilder Memorial Library 2021 community survey and ice cream drawing

WESTON, Vt. – Weston’s Wilder Memorial Library announced the launch of its 2021 community survey complete with an ice cream drawing. The Board of Trustees and staff are looking toward the future and seek participation in the survey to help plan Weston’s library of the future – a library that is a vibrant and important community asset. The survey is available online, and paper copies can be picked up at the library and Post Office in Weston.

Take the survey and enter the ice cream drawing at www.surveymonkey.com/r/wml2021.

“We are looking toward the future and would love to hear from you,” said Jessica Clapp, director of Wilder Memorial Library. “We are in the process of planning a library for the future. Our goal is to have a library that is an important community asset, providing the greater Weston community with access to the educational, cultural, recreational, and research benefits of a free public library. The survey is essential to gathering feedback from the community.”

Six survey respondents will receive four tokens for free ice cream cones at Mildred’s courtesy of the Vermont Country Store in Weston.

“Whether or not you use the library, your responses will help define the services and programs you would like to see in the future,” said Clapp.

The library’s home is a 200-year-old building that lacks a bathroom and running water. In order to bring the library into the 21st century, the library’s Board of Trustees and staff are working on a strategic plan to explore the possibility of expanding the building, which provides the opportunity to think creatively about what else could be in the library.

“Wilder Memorial Library’s Board of Trustees and staff are working toward our goal of bringing a vital community center and first-class library service to the community,” said Clapp. “The data compiled from the survey will assist us with evaluating and planning for the library’s future service, programming, and facility needs.”

The survey is now open and closes Aug. 1, 2021.

“Thank you for taking the time to complete the survey and for helping us to serve you better,” said Clapp. “Your ideas and opinions are important to our library and will help us provide the best library services and experience possible.”