Wilder Library awarded ARPA Treasury funding

WESTON, Vt. – Recently, the Vermont Department of Libraries announced the recipients of $15.9 million dollars in competitive grant monies to 14 public libraries in Vermont, with funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). One of these libraries was the Wilder Memorial Library, located in Weston, Vt., which was awarded $650,000 for building expansion and envelope repairs, new HVAC and plumbing systems, electrical system updates, and a new ADA-compliant bathroom.

These one-time, substantial grants will address critical building improvements that ensure Vermonters in these communities have continued access to high-speed internet for the purposes of work, education, and health monitoring at their local public libraries.

The Covid health emergency highlighted the critical importance of high-speed internet access to Vermonters, as so many aspects of everyday life – including going to school, working remotely, and attending medical appointments – moved online.

In this context, the crucial role public libraries play by providing internet access became even more apparent. Vermonters without home access to the internet were impacted by the pandemic more than those who had access. These state ARPA funds will help ensure continued internet access at public libraries in need of critical building repairs and improvements.

“The Department of Libraries is excited about this opportunity to support communities around the state by administering the first federal capital funding for Vermont public libraries in 20 years,” said state librarian and commissioner of libraries Catherine Delneo. “A needs assessment conducted by the department in 2023 reflected a high need for maintenance, repairs, and modernization in public library buildings, many of which are more than 100 years old. Libraries serve as community hubs, and this money supports these crucial facilities and the Vermonters that will depend on them well into the future.”

“Over the years, technology has become a part of our daily lives. We rely on the internet for things like school, work, medical appointments, and more,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “These grants will help Vermonters get connected at libraries across the state.”

These funds were distributed through a highly competitive grant process open to all public libraries in Vermont. Funds were distributed to public libraries in 11 counties, and to libraries located in small villages and larger towns.