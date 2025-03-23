Wild Goose Players present “Matilda the Musical”

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – “Matilda” is the multi-award-winning musical inspired by the classic novel by Roald Dahl. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, “Matilda the Musical” describes how some circumstances necessitate rebellion. Directed by David Stern and Hallie Flower, this production is a must-see for all ages. Winner of more than 100 international awards, Matilda is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Although the novel may have been written for children, this production is sure to enthrall young and old alike.

Performances of “Matilda the Musical” will be from April 4- 12, Thursdays and Fridays, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays, at 2 p.m. Shows will take place at the Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls, Vt. The running time of “Matilda” is approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. For more information, call 802-376-4761, or go to www.wildgooseplayers.com.

Ticket pricing, information, and purchase www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-event-matilda25.