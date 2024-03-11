Wild Goose Players present “Fiddler on the Roof”

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Spring is approaching, and with it the next major musical from Wild Goose Players and local sponsors M&T Bank, Mascoma Bank, Springfield Printing Corp, James and James Plumbing and Heating, Lavalley’s Building Supply, and Hamshaw Lumber. This April, don’t miss “Fiddler on the Roof,” at the Bellows Falls Opera House.

The Opera House is a local landmark, and the annual major musical from Wild Goose a perennial favorite. This year, David Stern, who typically directs these productions, will be taking on the role of Tevye the dairyman, and Dominic DiBennedetto, typically a performer, will be directing. The scenery and costumes have been underway for months, and the cast and crew are pulling out all the stops to bring this masterpiece to life.

“Fiddler” was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances, winning nine Tony Awards, including best musical, score, book, direction, and choreography, and spawned five Broadway revivals and a highly successful 1971 film adaptation. A favorite of young and old alike, the musical’s universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality, and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy, and sadness.

Shows run April 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, and 13.

Tickets are on sale now, and are available through the Bellows Falls Opera House, www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events. Call 802-376-4761 for further information and group discount rates.