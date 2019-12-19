Whiting Library welcomes new youth services librarian

CHESTER, Vt. – Whiting Library is very pleased to welcome Carrie King as the new youth services librarian. Carrie brings a wonderful sense of community, a love of literature, and a career of service.

Carrie says, “My adoration of reading, libraries, and the natural world became evident as a very young child. As the new youth services librarian, I am excited to integrate these appetites into the Whiting Library. Though a native of Ohio, I have lived in a few different parts of the country before settling in Chester to raise my family in 2004.”

Carrie received her Bachelor of Science in liberal studies with concentrations in peace studies and human services from SUNY Binghamton before moving to Washington, D.C. One of her favorite jobs there was working in the archives library of National Public Radio, cataloging radio shows. She loved advancing the search for information and making new discoveries, and enjoyed helping her community excel and thrive.

Since arriving in Vermont, Carrie originated the Grateful Garden, a school and community garden at Chester-Andover Elementary School; served as a Whiting Library Trustee; coached The Skillet Takes, an award winning GMUHS Junior Iron Chef team; and worked as executive director of the Nature Museum in Grafton.

She relishes walking with her dog Roo when not “fluffing her nest” at home. She loves podcasts, music, reading, gardens, exploring different cuisines, and traveling with her family. Carrie adds, “Encountering the world through my children’s eyes has been one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

Carrie will be hosting Friday morning story time to help children develop early literacy skills and a love of language through music, movement, books, poetry, and art. There is also a drop-in LEGO Club after school. She is here to help youth “navigate and discover the endless paths to knowledge and, through this, to better understand themselves.”

Please come by Whiting Library and welcome Carrie, introduce yourselves, and see what the library has for you. Whiting Library is located on Main Street in Chester and is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.