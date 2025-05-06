Whiting Library to sponsor screening of “Just Getting By”

CHESTER, Vt. – “Just Getting By,” a new documentary film by Bess O’Brien focused on Vermonters struggling with food and housing insecurity, will play the Chester Town Hall on Saturday, May 10, at 7 p.m. The film screening is sponsored by Whiting Library and is supported with a grant from Vermont Humanities. The screening is free and open to the public.

Preceding the film, at 6 p.m., Whiting Library will host a free community meal. At the conclusion of the film, O’Brien will lead a special Q&A.

“Just Getting By” is a sweeping and yet intimate look at the lives of Vermonters who are struggling with food and housing insecurity. It explores the day-to-day challenges and incredible resiliency that low-income Vermonters bear witness to every day. The film has been touring the state over the last five months and is raising consciousness about the pressing issues that working and low-income people are dealing with every day in their lives.

The film was shot during 2022-2023 by O’Brien and cinematographer Patrick Kennedy. “We wanted to capture the day-to-day lives of Vermonters who were living paycheck to paycheck, and who were struggling to keep food on the table and a roof over their head. We also wanted to show the incredible resiliency and courage of folks who have very little, and still manage to get up every day and strive for a better life,” O’Brien says.

The film screening is part of Whiting Library’s Vermont Reads programming. This year, Vermonters have been reading and discussing the book “Gather” by Ken Cadow. The book deals with themes of rural life, resilience, class differences, addiction and recovery, housing and food insecurity, a deep relationship to the land, and the power of community. Free books are available at Whiting Library.

For more information about the meal or film screening, please call Gaill Zachariah at 802-875-2277 or email director@whitinglibrary.org.