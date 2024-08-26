Whiting Library to host cookbook club and community meal

CHESTER, Vt. – Whiting Library will host a cookbook club discussion on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 12:30 p.m., in the Whiting Library Community Room.

Book groups are a fantastic way for individuals to share their love of reading. This book group will also share individuals’ love for food, cooking, and cookbooks. This month, the theme is African flavors. The library has multiple copies of “Ethiopia: Recipes and Traditions from the Horn of Africa,” by Yohanis Gebreyesus. Patrons will choose, prepare at home, and share a dish from the featured cookbook or another. Patrons then gather on Saturday, Sept. 7, to sample each other’s recipes, discuss cooking techniques and the author’s style, and share stories and culture.

“Ethiopia: Recipes and Traditions from the Horn of Africa” is a beautifully written and photographed book that weaves Ethiopian history and culture into recipes. Whiting Library card holders may borrow copies at the Whiting Library circulation desk. Library cards are free to residents of Chester and Andover, and available for a small fee to residents of other communities.

It is optional to bring a dish to attend the cookbook club. Everyone is welcome. Whiting Library is located at 117 Main Street in Chester, Vt. Library hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.whitinglibrary.org, or call 802-875-2277.