Whiting Library seeks donations for annual sale

CHESTER, Vt. – Got Books? Pay it forward and donate a book. The Whiting Library, 117 Main Street in Chester, is seeking donations for its annual book sale, held during the Chester Fall Festival on Sept. 16 and 17.

Drop off your donations at the Whiting Library during library hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., until Sept. 9. The library is looking for books in clean, good condition. Donate your fiction, nonfiction, audiobooks, DVDs, cookbooks, vinyl records, and more.