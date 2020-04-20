Whiting Library resources and updates during closure

CHESTER, Vt. – While Whiting Library has been closed, we have checked-in all those things you returned and canceled your fines. We have followed protocols to keep contaminants out of the library by isolating all incoming items like books, magazines, DVDs and mail. Everything in the library that could be cleaned has been, and the only people in the library since April are three staff members observing distancing.

When you return you can be assured that the books and movies, magazines and CDs, including those in the book sale are free of “outside” contact. All indications statewide show that the sacrifices being made by Vermonters are having a positive impact on the health and future wellbeing of all.

During the library closure, we have put free books on the front porch for your enjoyment. The library website, www.whitinglibrary.org, is also up-to-date with announcements and links to online library services local, state, and national. You can access ListenUp Vermont and all databases through our site. There are free eBooks, audiobooks, online courses, and information available there. You can still contact the library by phone or email with questions about online resources and how to access them.

Carrie King, children’s librarian, has been working on social media and ideas for the summer reading program. She has created a digital newsletter for her story-time crew, helped to promote digital services, and taken online professional development classes. Carrie will be offering virtual story time and a virtual book club via Zoom while the library is closed. Please check the library website for dates and times of these online events.

When Whiting Library reopens, you will be greeted by a new director. We are delighted to introduce Deirdre Doran. Before coming to the Whiting Library, Deirdre was the evening librarian at the Putney School. She also formerly worked at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in the digital archives and at Sasaki Associates as the firm’s architectural librarian and archivist. Deirdre earned a master’s degree in library science from Simmons College in Boston and a bachelor’s degree in history from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash.

Deirdre is looking forward to working with the staff, trustees, and the community to build on the legacy that exiting director Sharon Tanzer leaves for the library. Deirdre is enthusiastic about creating a vision for how the library can best serve and adapt to the evolving needs of the community. In her free time, Deirdre enjoys hiking with her dog Cosmo, cooking delicious vegan food, long road trips, and, of course, reading all the books.

When Whiting Library reopens, there will be new books and movies in the collection. At this time, it is too soon to plan events, discussions, programs, or when the library will reopen. We are following the advice of Gov. Scott and the Vermont State Library, to remain closed until further notice. We miss you and hope you are well. We will see you all when social distancing becomes social gathering again.