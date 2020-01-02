Whiting Library receives Pilcrow Foundation grant for children’s books

CHESTER, Vt. – Whiting Library on Main Street in Chester, Vt. was selected as recipient of the Children’s Book Project Grant awarded by the Pilcrow Foundation. The Pilcrow Foundation supports rural public libraries to enhance the lives of children.

We are thankful for the generosity of the Chester Rotary Club, without whom we would not have qualified to receive this grant. By this partnership, Whiting Library and Chester Rotary are able to offer 72 new children’s books. The Pilcrow Foundation also awarded an additional 23 math and science books through a donation from Hal Berenson and Laura Ackerman of Colorado. In all, over $1,600 worth of new books will be added to the children’s collection!

The Chester Rotary Club, a vibrant and generous community organization, agreed to donate $400 as a pledge to the Children’s Book Project Grant. Rotary Member Ed Grossman, who is also on the Library Trustee Board, secured this pledge. The Rotary Club and Whiting Library remain committed to early literacy, children of Chester, and the community.

There are board books for babies, picture books, and chapter books; bilingual books in Spanish and English; books about scientific discoveries, artists, athletes, and pioneers in all fields. These books are fresh and inspiring and are sure to offer different perspectives. Our youngest patrons will enjoy the picture books, which reflect current families and cultural sensitivity. Our slightly older children will enjoy popular fiction, dynamic nonfiction, and more titles in the evolving collection of STEAM books. The Pilcrow Foundation Children’s Book Project collection celebrates diversity of culture and recognizes unique achievements.

Whiting Library staff and Board of Trustees heartily thank Chester Rotary, the Pilcrow Foundation, and their sponsors on behalf of the children.

Please join us for an open house unveiling of this collection Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m.