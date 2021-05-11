Whiting Library receives national grant funding

CHESTER, Vt. – Whiting Library has been selected as one of 300 libraries nationwide to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.

The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library conduct community outreach to better understand the needs of Chester and Andover residents. As part of the grant, Whiting Library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. The library will then host conversations with residents of Chester and Andover about the future of our area and the library’s role in creating a vibrant and connected community.

Grant funds will also allow the library to send out a community-wide survey, asking all residents to share their hopes and visions for Chester and Andover. Look for this survey in your mailbox in June. Whiting Library wants to hear from everyone, whether you are a frequent library patron or have never stepped foot in the door!

“We are so proud to be chosen for this incredible community-building opportunity,” said Library Director Deirdre Doran. “This grant will allow our library to get to know our residents better and help create the programs and services our community needs to thrive. We want to generate fresh ideas, to really dream big with these conversations and the survey, uncovering what residents consider essential to creating a healthy, vital, and connected community.”

Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries. Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has reimagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Whiting Library is excited for the opportunity to better serve our residents, creating the library we all want to see in Chester.

And remember, Whiting Library is now open by appointment. Give us a call at 802-875-2277 to set up a time to come in and enjoy in-person library services. Masks are required. Front porch pick-up is still available as well.