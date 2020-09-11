CHESTER, Vt. – September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time when Whiting Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind our community that signing up for a library card is a first step on the path to academic achievement and a love for lifelong learning.

Every resident of Chester and Andover is entitled to a free library card and if you sign up for a new card this September, you’ll be entered to win a great raffle prize! Whiting Library is the place to find your new favorite book, but it’s also more than just books here. We offer public computers, free Wi-Fi, printing and copying, audiobooks and eBooks, and tons of online classes and programs, all free with your library card.

The library will be holding our annual book sale out on the front lawn at 117 Main Street in Chester Sept. 26, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be a large selection of fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books available to purchase at bargain prices. Swing by anytime throughout the day and take home some great finds. All proceeds will go towards the library. The rain date for the book sale will be the following Saturday, Oct. 3. If you would like to volunteer to help out at the book sale, please give the library a call or email whitinglibrary1@gmail.com.

The library is currently open for front porch pickup of materials Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The building is open by appointment only on these same days between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Please call 802-875-2277 to schedule your appointment or get more information. You can also check out www.whitinglibrary.org for more information and sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on library happenings.