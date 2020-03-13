White River Junction VA implement COVID-19 safety precautions

WHITE RIVER JCT., Vt. – With the increased numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire and Vermont, White River Junction VA Healthcare System is limiting access points to their facilities as of March 10.

“Keeping your safety and health in mind, we will implement restricted access and screening at the entrances of our facilities,” explains Brett Rusch, M.D., executive director of the White River Junction VA.

Veterans and essential visitors will only be able to enter through the main entrance of Mountains Building. Staff will be able to enter through Mountains Building main entrance and the staff entrance at the rear of the Birches building. It is recommended that only essential visitors and caregivers accompany veterans to their appointments as well as no one under the age of 18.

Veterans enrolled for VA care who believe they have symptoms of COVID-19, flu, or colds are asked to contact their local facility remotely before visiting to determine appropriate healthcare options, which may include virtual care. Veteran patients with symptoms should call the patient care line prior to coming in at 802-295-9363 ext. 6364.

The White River Junction VA leadership’s main goals are to protect uninfected patients and staff and to limit the spread of COVID-19 transmission. The most important thing anyone can do is prevent the spread of any illness by continuing to:

Sanitize your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand cleaners

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze – throw it away immediately after you use it

Cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve if you don’t have a tissue

Try not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth; germs often spread this way

If you are ill, stay home and if needed call your doctor

Please visit the CDC website and the VA Public Health page for the latest information on COVID-19. We continue to update our Current Operational Status Hotline at ext. 2111 with pertinent information.