“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” discussion at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Pick up a copy of “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” at the front desk of the Rockingham Library, and join the discussion on Thursday, March 6, at 6 p.m.

When teenaged daughter Bee claims a promised family trip to Antarctica for her excellent grades, her agoraphobic, opinionated, difficult mother Bernadette vanishes. Bee uses anything she can – emails, documents, emergency room bills, and letters – to find her, and find out why she left. Described as “divinely funny” and “a wry slice of life,” “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” is part mystery, part study of the mother-daughter bond, and part comic caper that you don’t want to miss. This program is free and open to the public.