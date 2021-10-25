What you need to know about adoption, fostering

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – November is National Adoption Awareness month. Could adoption be a way for you to grow your family? If not adoption, could you support Vermont children through foster care?

We invite you to Neighborhood Connections to learn more about adoption and foster care Tuesday, Nov. 16. At this 6 p.m. session, Vermont child welfare professionals and an experienced adoptive parent will discuss the need, process, and supports available to you as a foster or adoptive family.

Want to make a difference? All are welcome to attend. Neighborhood Connections is in the Mountain Marketplace, next to the Londonderry Post Office. For more information, call 802-824-4343 or go to www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.