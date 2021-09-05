What does your household need? SEVCA wants to hear from you!

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Southeastern Vermont Community Action is in the process of conducting its triennial community assessment to better understand the needs of lower-income residents in Windham and Windsor counties. To best assess needs, SEVCA is reaching out to its neighbors for help.

If you are a Windham or Windsor county resident who has had difficulty meeting household needs in recent years – food, housing, clothing, medical care, debt payments, etc. – would you please take their quick 10 to 15-minute community member survey? The survey is available here: www.tinyurl.com/shn2w4fs.

The information you share will help SEVCA develop programs that best serve you, your neighbors, and your community. Plus, if you complete the survey by Sept. 30, there’s an opportunity to win one of eight cash cards for $50 or two cash cards for $100!

For more information on SEVCA’s no-cost services, please visit www.sevca.org or call 800-464-9951.