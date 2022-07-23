LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, the Second Congregational Church of Londonderry will host their annual “Whale of a Sale” tag sale. It will take place at Second Congregational, 2051 VT Route 11, Londonderry, Vt.

Highlights this year include: sofas and couches, a dining room set, bookcases, a fine collection of prints and frames, all kinds of exercise and sporting equipment, furniture, kitchen items, home decor, small electronics, gardening items, toys, and other treasures. There will also be a bake sale with homemade items. Call the church office for directions and questions at 802-824-6453.