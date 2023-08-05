Weston Theater Company presents “Singin’ in the Rain”

WESTON, Vt. – Weston Theater Company takes audiences on an enchanting journey back to Hollywood’s golden age in “Singin’ in the Rain.” The production will take place at Weston’s Walker Farm theater, due to the damage wrought in The Playhouse by this month’s devastating floods.

A celebrated classic of stage and screen, “Singin’ in the Rain” is a delectable treat of swoon-worthy songs, rollicking tap and dance, and charming storytelling. Based on the “greatest movie musical of all time,” this joyous show takes a look at 1920s Hollywood, when silent films gave way to “talkies” and the electrifying 20th century was on the move.

The show is directed by Weston’s own executive artistic director Susanna Gellert, whose previous Weston directing credits include “Hair” (2022), “Ring of Fire” (2021), and “The Fantasticks” (2019). Prior to leading Weston, Gellert was associate producer and director of the studio at New York’s acclaimed Theatre for a New Audience, producing award-winning productions of Thornton Wilder’s “The Skin of Our Teeth,” and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ “An Octoroon.”

Says Gellert, “‘Singin’ in the Rain’ is a timeless, enchanting musical about how we navigate change and pursue our passions. It reminds us that our wildest dreams and truest loves can come to life in the midst of transition and transformation – something that we’ve been reminded of ourselves as we navigate the devastation brought on by this month’s floods. And of course, the show arrives at a fortuitous moment, as so many of us are reminded to find joy despite adversity, resiliency against all odds, and the glorious feeling of singing together in the rain.”

Gellert considers the move to Walker Farm exciting in its challenges, “This is a show that was designed for all the scope and scale of our mainstage space. We were in the midst of rehearsals when we realized that it would need to move to our more intimate theater, and so we’ve been imagining the show anew even while we are in process. I see this as a real opportunity for everyone to see a great, grand Broadway musical in an intimate setting. We’ll be focusing on the magic and brilliance of our amazing company of actors, this glorious music, and stunning choreography. There may be fewer bells and whistles than we originally planned, but I believe the show will be all the more magical for it.”

With over 500 film and theater credits, Michael Cassara of the Casting Society of America casts the show. Cast members include Eric Sciotto as Don, Cameron Anika Hill as Kathy, Conor McShane as Cosmo, Amy Jo Jackson as Lina; David Bonanno as Simpson; Isaiah Reynolds as Rosco; Alex Hayden Miller as Rod; Kara Mikula as Dora; and Jessica Ann Lawyer as Zelda.

The ensemble is composed of Mia Davidson, Markelle Leigh, and Weston’s 2023 Young Company, fresh off their run of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

The creative team includes music director Larry Presgrove, set designer Frank J. Oliva, choreographer Felicity Stiverson, costume designer Jessica Crawford, lighting designer Scott Zielinski, sound designer Joanna Lynne Staub, and projection designer Lianne Arnold. Michele A. Kay is the production stage manager, and Meghan Emanuel is the assitant stage manager.

“Singin’ in the Rain” began its run on Aug. 3, and will run through Aug. 20. Due to the venue change from The Playhouse (306 seats) to Walker Farm (118 seats), and reseating all current ticket holders, new ticket availability is extremely limited. Contact the Weston box office for more information at 802-824-5288.